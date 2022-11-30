Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Jamie Foxx Slides off Motorcycle Doing His Own Stunts, “Bruise it Up!”

by in Culture | November 30, 2022

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx hosting Beat Shazam (FOX)

Hollywood movie star Jamie Foxx is known for his roles in Ray, Django Unchained, Collateral, and Dreamgirls, among others. The 54-year-old triple threat is now in London shooting his next film.

As seen in the video above, Foxx is doing his own stunts — that’s him sliding off a motorcycle (with a tether and matted pad between him and the pavement). Foxx’s fans are going wild for the clip. As one replied: “Come on Jamie! Bruise it up!!

Get ready to see more of Foxx: he stars in the upcoming sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone with Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor, The Lost Boys) and John Boyega (Star Wars: Episodes VII and VIII, The Woman King).

It’s a “pulpy mystery caper” about three men “on the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.” Bonus: Foxx’s former In Living Color co-star David Alan Grier has a role in They Cloned Tyrone, too.

Or, you can catch Foxx talking about and driving fancy cars on the series Million Dollar Wheels, trailer above.

Simple Share Buttons
Simple Share Buttons