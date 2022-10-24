Vanessa Lachey Is Twinning With Daughter Brooklyn in Matching Dresses, “So Cute”

On the NCIS: Hawai’i episode ‘Changing Tides,’ when a Marine Corporal dies in a tide pool after being exposed to fentanyl, Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) leads the NCIS team to quickly find the source of the drugs.

When not filming NCIS: Hawai’i, Vanessa Lachey spends time with her family including husband Nick Lachey and their three children.

When Vanessa shared the adorable photos above and below, of her and her daughter, blondie Brooklyn Lachey, in matching designer dresses, Vanessa wrote: “TWINNING! 👯‍♀️ She’s at that phase where she wants to match ME!… and I’m here for it!” P.S. The photo below was taken by their youngest child, son, Phoenix Lachey.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10 pm on CBS, right after the original NCIS at 9 pm.