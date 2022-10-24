Beth Behrs Confronts Beauty Pageant Secret on ‘The Neighborhood’

On The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Hot Prospect,’ while Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) stumbles upon a big business opportunity, his neighbor Gemma (Beth Behrs) is “forced to confront a secret from her beauty pageant past.” Things get awkward — see sneak peek video below.

The truth is triggered by the appearance of Linzie (Katlyn Carlson), Gemma’s pageant rival from her hometown who’s recently divorced and living in a van.

As seen in the photo below, Linzie makes a move on Gemma’s husband Dave (Max Greenfield).

Above: Max Greenfield, Katlyn Carlson on The Neighborhood (Monty Brinton/CBS)

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 pm, NCIS at 9 pm, and NCIS: Hawai’i at 10 pm.