Katrina Law Chases Runaway Cat on NCIS, ‘Good Fighter’

On the NCIS episode ‘The Good Fighter,’ the team scrambles to find the killer when a fellow NCIS agent, Otis Khatri, turns up dead. No fingerprints are found at the scene of the crime, the apartment of a friend — Otis was cat sitting. The team believes the missing cat, named Prince Charming, might have the murderer’s DNA under his claws.

In the sneak peek video below, Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) provides a bit of comic relief when she says finding a domestic house cat shouldn’t be too hard after her. She reveals that she once tracked down a caribou for 11 miles in the tundra. Agent Parker’s (Gary Cole) reaction is priceless.

In real life, Katrina is good with cats, too. As seen in the promo photos below with a tabby cat, she’s raised money for the animal rescue organization Kitt Crusaders.

At home, Katrina has a dog at home. With the tug-of-war photo series below, she writes: “He lets me think I’m winning.”

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before its spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i at 10 pm.