Maren Morris Stuns In Fringe Net Dress, “Shut Up! That Outfit!”

by in Culture | August 22, 2022

Maren Morris

Maren Morris, (Photo by Glenn Francis/Pacific Pro Digital Photography)Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Country pop star Maren Morris is on tour. When in Boise, Idaho, the gorgeous and talented star posted the photos below and cleverly captioned the pics: “Come on, feel the Boise…”

Her fans are going wild for her performances and looks including the crochet top/dress with long fringe.

As one fan replied: “I need that shirt net dress thingy mabob 👀👀 so cute. You ALWAYS look so cute.” Another chimed in with praise: “Shut up! That outfit!!!”

As seen below, in New York City, Maren rocked another two-piece ensemble… swipe to see the back of that sheer skirt.

