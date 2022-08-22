Maren Morris Stuns In Fringe Net Dress, “Shut Up! That Outfit!”

Country pop star Maren Morris is on tour. When in Boise, Idaho, the gorgeous and talented star posted the photos below and cleverly captioned the pics: “Come on, feel the Boise…”

Her fans are going wild for her performances and looks including the crochet top/dress with long fringe.

As one fan replied: “I need that shirt net dress thingy mabob 👀👀 so cute. You ALWAYS look so cute.” Another chimed in with praise: “Shut up! That outfit!!!”

As seen below, in New York City, Maren rocked another two-piece ensemble… swipe to see the back of that sheer skirt.