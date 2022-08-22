Sharon Stone Shows Off Plunging Swimsuit Playing Volleyball at Pool Party

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the legendary actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) enjoys her time off and with friends. As seen in the photo below, Stone wore a plunging black swimsuit at a pool party where she plays a game of pool volleyball. She captioned it: “Sunday funday.”

It’s not the first time Sharon has rocked that swimsuit (see summer photos below).

Sharon has worn a black plunging neckline on the red carpet, too, as seen in the photo below with Madonna. Sharon re-shared the photo and sent birthday wishes to “Madge,” who just turned 64. (Sharon is 64, too!)

Get ready to see more of Sharon: she stars in the upcoming film What About Love with Andy Garcia, who plays her husband. The romantic drama is set for a February 14, 2023 release. See trailer below.