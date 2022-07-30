Demi Moore Stuns in “Revealing” White Hot Swimsuit with Tiny Dog

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, Charlie’s Angels, St. Elmo’s Fire) often models. As seen in the gorgeous photos below, the 59-year-old star models a white hot swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Demi captioned the photo series “Cooling off in The Tropez suit.” The one-piece is a part of the new exclusive Demi x Andie collection. The Tropez suit, which is described by the designer as “revealing and refined,” is also available in black and in a crochet material.

Get ready to see more of Demi: she has a great cameo scene in the new Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Demi’s tiny dog, Pilaf, makes a cameo in her Andie swimsuit video above… and caught some art at the famous French museum, the Louvre (see below).