Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: Watch Joy in Director’s Face on ‘Blonde’ Set

Hollywood star Ana de Armas shared the photos below from the set of her new Netflix movie Blonde, in which she plays the star, the iconic Marilyn Monroe. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same title. Trailer below.

Adrian Brody plays Marilyn’s third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, and Bobby Cannavale plays her second husband, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.

Blonde director Andrew Dominik (who also wrote the screenplay) is seen in the second photo (above). One fan replied: “Love the joy in the director’s face.”

New Zealander Dominik made his directorial debut with the 2000 film Chopper, which starred Australian-born actor Eric Bana (Black Hawk Down, Hulk, Troy, Star Trek) as real-life criminal-turned-author Mark “Chopper” Read.

The film is about Read’s life and his time in prison. For the role, Bana shaved his head and gained 30 pounds. Watch the trailer of the cult classic, below.

Blonde makes its debut on Netflix on September 28.