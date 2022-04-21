Victoria Justice Stuns In Cropped Cami, Ripped Jeans, “Such a Cute Outfit”

Former child star Victoria Justice (Victorious, Zoey 101) is turning heads in Alabama. As seen in the stunning photos below, the 29-year-old actress/singer knows how to strike a pose. Her fans are “in love” with the “incredible” and “such a cute outfit” she’s wearing: a daisy-print cropped cami and ripped jeans.

She’s been rocking the ripped jeans look often.

Get ready to see more of Victoria: She stars in the upcoming Netflix movie A Perfect Pairing, which premieres on Thursday, May 19. See trailer below.

Victoria plays the protagonist Lola Alvarez, “an ambitious girlboss” who’s building her own wine import company, which leads to a trip to Australia, where she ends up working as ranch hand and falls for a handsome young man (Adam Demos) at the vineyard.