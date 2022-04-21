NCIS Star Emily Wickersham Strolls with Partner, Newborn Baby, “OMG That Face”

Actress Emily Wickersham is known for her role as Ellie Bishop on the hit crime drama NCIS. Since leaving the show in 2021 (Katrina Law plays the lead female NCIS Special Agent now), the gorgeous and talented star has been spending time with family which includes her partner, actor James Badge Dale (Iron Man 3, The Departed, World War Z) and their adorable baby boy, Cassius Wickersham Dale, who was born in December 2021.

As seen in the fun photos below, the threesome are enjoying everything about the State of New York — from Manhattan island to the tip of Long Island (Montauk).

When Emily’s fans caught a glimpse of her baby, more than one replied: “OMG that face!”

Get ready to see more of Emily: She’s been modeling for Barbour (note jacket in the photo below).