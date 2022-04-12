‘Stranger Things’ Trailer Giving Chills For 9-Episode Season 4 — Its ‘Game of Thrones’ Season

Stranger Things auteurs Ross and Matt Duffer have called the hotly anticipated Season 4 of their superstar Netflix franchise their “Game of Thrones” season. By that they mean that it’s a complex satisfying storytelling enterprise with multiple moving parts and, presumably, that they hope their show is on everybody’s mind and lips the way Game of Thrones once was. Both notions seem likely to be on the mark.

The 3-plus-minute trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 delivers the expected eerie mode of previous seasons while hinting ominously at an even deeper complexity, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is told that Hawkins’ very survival is, of course, in peril.

To put it bluntly: “A war is coming.” And Eleven is the only chance the town has.

Fans are already amazingly there for it, as they say. Here’s a typical response to the trailer, drawn from the overwhelmingly exuberant comments: “THIS IS INSANE!!! This trailer literally gave me chills!! I’m sure this season is gonna be amazing, mind blowing and worth the wait!”

And this, which makes the long wait seem like part of the built-in suspense of the show. “Now I realize why these 3 years have been 100% WORTH THE WAIT. We’re being absolutely spoiled with potentially the GREATEST SEASON IN THE HISTORY OF TELEVISION!”

The wait will continue until May 27. And as fans are saying now, “see you on the other side.”

Stranger Things, season 4 (courtesy: Netflix)

The official summary of Stranger Things Season 4 from Netflix is: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

With Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).