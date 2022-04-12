Katy Perry’s Worried Face When Lionel Richie Starts Dancing, “Priceless” Idol Moment

American Idol judge Katy Perry seems genuinely concerned that fellow music business legend Lionel Richie is going to go “All Night Long” when he starts dancing on stage. Indeed, she’s worried that Richie may even hurt himself.

“You’re gonna slip a disk!” the empathetic Perry cries out, as Richie starts to get down like it’s 1983.

But if Perry’s voice seems concerned, her face seems astonished. Check her out as she goes from cautious to enchanted and back again to worried, which she gives away by holding up her hand as if to perhaps catch Richie if he slips. That face is “priceless,” says one fan.

Perry, born the year after the release of “All Night Long”, hadn’t yet arrived on earth when everyone Lionel Richie met was “dancing in the streets” and it was a “fiesta forever.” There was no worry then that Richie might slip a disk, that’s for sure.