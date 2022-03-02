Jennifer Lopez Chooses Bronx Bookstore, Miami Chocolatier — Tags Michelle Obama in Challenge

The dynamic multi-hyphenated star Jennifer Lopez is looking serene and librarian-ish (it’s true!) in a demure pose to kick off the #BuyFromHerChallenge with Facebook superwoman Sheryl Sandberg. Or you might say JLo is leaning in, in a nod to Sandberg’s signature style of both business and personal conduct.

The idea is for people to shout out some women-owned businesses to love. Lopez goes one better and gets real local with it too, going back to where Jenny From The Block got her start — choosing The Lit Bar, a bookstore and wine bar in The Bronx, New York.

Then Lopez gets local again using her new frequent home locale — Miami, FL. There Azucar Ice Cream (Farm to Cone) and Garcia Nevett Chocolatier get the JLo seal of approval. So ice cream, chocolate, books and wine. What’s not to love? And who’s next?

Well if JLo’s power of persuasion remains in the stratosphere, the powerful women she’s tagged and challenged will likely respond. Among those on Lopez’s list are former First Lady Michelle Obama, Portia DeRossi, and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

While Harris is certainly busy with world affairs, Ms. Obama has been visiting recently with young women who are on their way to being the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. Soon you’ll be able to #BuyFromThem. Or vote for them. Or just learn from them. See below.