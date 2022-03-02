Kanye West Says “So Much Love for Joe Rogan” Who Thinks Stem Player Looks Like Birth Control

Kanye West thanked Joe Rogan from his official Instagram, posting a bit of Rogan’s podcast where the Spotify star shouted out Ye’s Stem Player. “It looks like one of them containers where a girl keeps The Pill, right?” Rogan asked, referring to the common birth control pill distribution case and its apparent resemblance to West’s Stem Player.

West’s caption read: “So much love from Joe Rogan and Freddie Gibbs thank you for supporting the future.”

Rogan seemed as much puzzled by the device as he was plugging it, but with an audience as big as his, any mention is a virtual advertisement. Not that West has been having trouble reaching people.

The Stem Player is West’s new musical player. The device breaks a song into its composite parts or pieces, and allows a user to manipulate each pieces to create their own cut out of the ingredients. West knows how to run a power play too — you need a Stem Player to listen to new Ye music like Donda 2.

The $200 device is essentially a round, relatively squishy MP3 player that fits with a remixer built in. Ye says go to Stem Player dot com to find out more. The Stem Player supports file formats like AIFF, FLAC, MP3, WAV, AAC, ALAC and MP4 and has a 97dB speaker and 3.5mm headphone jack.