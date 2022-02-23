AJ Michalka Returns To ‘The Goldbergs’ For Bachelorette Party with New Boyfriend

On The Goldbergs episode ‘The Steve Weekend,’ when Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, Barry (Troy Gentile) finds himself face-to-face with three ex-girlfriends — Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Ren (Kelli Berglund) and Valley Erica (Alison Rich) — and their current boyfriends.

Above: Kelli Berglund, AJ Michalka, Alison Rich on The Goldbergs (ABC/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

Above: THE GOLDBERGS The Steve Weekend (ABC/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

In between starring in The Goldbergs spin-off show Schooled and making music with her sister Aly, AJ Michalka landed the role of Young Abby in the recently released Ray Donovan: The Movie starring Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight. Photos and video below.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC.