Who Is Angela Cassidy on ‘FBI International’?

On the FBI: International episode “One Point One Million Followers,” while the Fly Team chases down a notorious American tech tycoon involved in a murder in Frankfurt, Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) must make a decision involving his mother’s past. At a bar, Scott meets Angela Cassidy, who is portrayed by Elizabeth Mitchell.

Mitchell is known for her roles on Outer Banks (Limbrey), Once Upon a Time (Ingrid (ice queen photo below), Revolution (Rachel), Lost (Dr. Juliet Carson), ER (Dr. Kim Legaspi), and in films including Gia with Angelina Jolie, and Nurse Betty with Renee Zellweger, Morgan Freeman and Chris Rock, among others.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after FBI at 8 pm, and right before FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.