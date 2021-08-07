‘Psycho Storm Chaser’ Stars Wow In Lingerie Photos, “Smokin’ Hot”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Psycho Storm Chaser is at-home-care nurse Abby Fields (Tara Erickson). Not only is she desperate to survive a category 3 hurricane with her coma patient but she must also deal with storm chasing serial killer Dr. Carl Highstrom (soap opera star Rib Hillis, Port Charles), who uses storms to cover up his heinous crimes. Actress Mary O’Neil co-star.

When not filming Psycho Storm Chaser, the two female stars Tara and Mary sometimes model as seen in the stunning lingerie photos above and below. When Tara shared the photo above, one fan replied: “Smokin’ hot!” (That’s Mary below in the animal-print set.)

Psycho Storm Chaser premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 7 at 8 pm.