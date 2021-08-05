Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Curve Hugging Tangerine Dress, “I Need Her Lip Combo!”

When Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie and John Cena, the stunning brunette turned heads in a curve-hugging red/orange dress.

When makeup artist Fiona Stiles shared the close-up photo of her handiwork below, she captioned it: “Tangerine dreams.”

When one fan replied: “I need her lip combo!” Fiona revealed the products she used on Kate: Lancome lipliner in Ideal with a touch of Lisa Eldridge’s True Velvet lip color in Velvet Fawn with clear gloss from Anastasia Beverly Hills on top!