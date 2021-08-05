Margot Robbie Stuns In Gorgeous ‘Snow White’ Pantsuit — “Rich Wifey Vibe”

Actress Margot Robbie is back on the red carpet promoting her latest project, The Suicide Squad. When the Hollywood movie star posed in the sexy “snow-white Chanel” ensemble below, British Vogue called Margot “the perfect poster girl for Virginie Viard‘s youth-centric Chanel vision.” (French designer Virginie Viard is the new creative director at Chanel, who took over after the passing of the late great designer Karl Lagerfeld.)

In the photo above, British Vogue says Margot looks “both playful and directional” in the sheer white top and matching pleated pants and gold chain belt. Margot is on the August cover of the magazine.

Not everyone agrees on the Chanel Resort 2022 outfit for Margot but they do agree that Margot is always “stunning” and “gorgeous.” One fan replied to the photo: “Oh the vintage rich wifey vibe” with a fire emoji.