Suzanne Somers’ Gorgeous Granddaughter, 25, Shimmies In Bikini, “Add Oil”

TV legend Suzanne Somers (Three’s Company, Step by Step) is the mother of Bruce Somers, Jr., who is the father of two adult daughters, brunette Violet Somers and blond Camelia Somers. See cute grandmother/granddaughters photo below.

Violet describes herself as a designer on Instagram.

The 25-year-old USC graduate Camelia Somers describes herself on Instagram with the Chinese characters 加油, which can be translated as “refuel” or “to add oil”, usually meant to encourage or cheer someone on.

When not spending time with family, Camelia is often on social media where she’s shared the “shimmy” bikini video above and photos below.

Camelia is also an actress: she’s best known for her role as Charlotte on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Camelia sings too!