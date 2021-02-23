Who Is Lana Lang’s “Wild Child” Sarah on ‘Superman and Lois’?

The new CW series Superman and Lois follows Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they leave Metropolis and return to Smallville with their teenage sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin).

In Smallville, Clark reconnects with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) who works at Smallville Bank and her husband, Smallville’s fire chief Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), who are parents to their one and only “wild child” Sarah (Inde Navarrette). As seen in the trailer above, Sarah says growing up in the small rural town of Smallville “sucks.”

The gorgeous, 23-year-old brunette Inde Navarrette is best known for her role as Estela de la Cruz in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Superman and Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.