‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Host Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, “Cheekaboo”

by in Culture | December 9, 2020

Taniya Nayak Christmas Light Fight

THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT star Taniya Nayak (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Celebrity judges and lifestyle experts Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are back for Season 8 of The Great Christmas Light Fight. They travel across the U.S. in search of the best holiday-themed decorated house.

Boho chic sweaters

When not on TV or running her famous interior design company, Taniya is getting her Vitamin D in a tiny string bikini as seen in the close-up pic above which she captioned: “Day off.”

She tagged the backside bikini pic below #cheekaboo. We see you, Taniya!

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ON ABC.

