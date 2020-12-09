‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Host Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, “Cheekaboo”

Celebrity judges and lifestyle experts Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are back for Season 8 of The Great Christmas Light Fight. They travel across the U.S. in search of the best holiday-themed decorated house.

When not on TV or running her famous interior design company, Taniya is getting her Vitamin D in a tiny string bikini as seen in the close-up pic above which she captioned: “Day off.”

She tagged the backside bikini pic below #cheekaboo. We see you, Taniya!

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ON ABC.