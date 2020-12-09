Where Was ‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Hint: Not Chicago

The protagonists of the Hallmark Channel holiday romance movie Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen are party planning sisters Ella (Erin Krakow) and Marianne Dashwood (Kimberley Sustad). Things take a less than merry turn when they take on grumpy toy company CEO Edward Ferris (Luke Macfarlane) as a client. It’s a loose modernization of Jane Austen’s novel “Sense and Sensibility.”

The TV movie is supposed to be in Chicago (there are images of downtown Chicago included) but it was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

Some viewers at home have pointed out an “error in geography” claiming that the first aerial shot of the city is actually Minneapolis, and that actress Erin Krakow continually refers to the event venue as WaBOSH which should be pronounced WAH-bash as in the Wabash River which runs through Chicago.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen airs again on Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, December 9 at 8 pm.