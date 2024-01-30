Jerry O’Connell Claps Back at Marriage Trouble Rumors

When not co-hosting the daytime talk show The Talk on CBS, actor Jerry O’Connell (Jerry Maguire, Stand by Me) spends time with his family including his wife of 16 years, Rebecca Romijn (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, X-Men, Ugly Betty, The Librarians).

The Hollywood power couple occasionally work together, too. O’Connell and Romijn co-hosted the reality romance series The Real Love Boat — based on the 1970s comedy drama series — on a Princess Cruises luxury passenger cruise ship.

When Romijn’s ex-husband, Full House star John Stamos, recently released his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, and spoke about his past marriage on The Howard Stern Show (he admitted he felt ‘doomed’ and ’emasculated’ during the marriage due to Romijn’s success) some tabloids stirred the pot and reported rumors of marriage trouble in the O’Connell-Romijn house.

When Closer Weekly posed the question, “Are Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell still together?” O’Connell, with his signature humor, replied: “We just had lunch. Seemed to go well.”

We just had lunch. Seemed to go well. https://t.co/PotBF6Qeab — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) January 29, 2024

Get ready to see, er, hear more of O’Connell: he’s working as a voice-over artist on the upcoming animated series Grubbs with his Stand by Me co-star Wil Wheaton and Stamos’s Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, among others.

As seen below, O’Connell is comfortable in his own skin (and dirty clothes) and is celebrating the success of Romijn, who stunned in an off-shoulder purple gown with a plunging neckline for the Critics Choice awards ceremony.

Below is a New Year’s photo of O’Connell and Romijn on the beach with their two daughters. As O’Connell might say, their bikini-packed vacation “seemed to go well.”