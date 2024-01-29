John McCain’s Widow Thanks Tom Hanks, ‘You Have Honored My Family’

Cindy McCain, widow of the late U.S. Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, thanked AppleTV+ and Hollywood icon Tom Hanks for the recently released series Masters of the Air.

Based on the book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, the series explores the aerial wars of WWII though the enlisted men of the Mighty Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces. Austin Butler (Elvis) and Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat) star.

Academy Award winners Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump) and Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List) — the legendary duo behind the war miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific — produced the $250 million series Masters of the Air.

McCain reacted to the AppleTV+ series on X: “My father was one of those heroes. A bombardier and a very brave man. Shot down 3 times. Flew in the same Squadron as the Memphis Bell. You have honored my family by this show. Thank you!”

McCain’s father, Jim Hensley, was a bombardier on B-17 Flying Fortresses during World War II and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After the war, Hensley founded Hensley & Co., which became one of the largest Anheuser-Busch beer distributorships in the country. He was known as “one of Arizona’s richest men.”

When Hensley died in 2000, Cindy Hensley McCain, inherited his entire estate and became the controlling stockholder and chair of the board of Hensley & Co.

In 2023, McCain was named executive director of the World Food Programme, an organization within the United Nation that provides food assistance worldwide.

As seen above, McCain supports President Biden's rebukes of former President Donald Trump and his followers for their "continued attempts to undermine American democracy."