Emma Kenney Stuns in Tiny Strapless Mini Dress, ‘My Jaw Dropped’

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Emma Kenney (Shameless, Murder at Yellowstone City). The 24-year-old actress returns as Darlene’s daughter, Harris Conner-Healy, on the sixth and final season of The Conners, which premieres on Wednesday, February 7 on ABC.

When not filming or promoting The Conners, Kenney is often striking a pose. When she shared the stunning photos below, of Kenney sitting on a window sill in a tiny strapless black leather mini dress, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Kenney’s former Shameless co-star Shanola Hampton (“V”) replied with a series of fire emojis as did socialite Nicola Peltz Beckham (wife of Brooklyn Beckham). And Kenney’s other Shameless co-star, Danika Yarosh (“Holly”), replied: “My jaw dropped.”

Note: During the last days of Shameless, Kenney posted the photo below and reported: “Shot my cast mates on my film camera as our show Shameless came to a final wrap.”

The Conners will air its new episodes live on ABC (episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu). Trailer below.