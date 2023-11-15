The Crown’s Kate Middleton Stuns in Sexy Plunging Satin Gown

Actress Meg Bellamy is making her onscreen debut in the second part of The Crown‘s sixth and final season. She plays a young Kate Middleton (future Princess of Wales) who, in the early 2000s, meets her future husband (and heir to the British throne) Prince William at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

To promote the final season of The Crown at the premiere in Los Angeles, Bellamy flaunted her curves in a stunning black silk dress with a plunging neckline, crystal embellished detail and a tie-string open back.

The sleeveless gown, by English fashion designer Stella McCartney, is described as being “elevated by studded crystal embellishments” and “crafted of a lustrous satin.” It is complete “with a dramatic plunging V-neck.”

Swipe to see Bellamy on the red carpet with her castmates Ed McVey (William), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana), and Luther Ford (Harry), among others.

Bellamy reports that the LA premiere was “a very surreal evening.”

Fun fact: Bellamy can also be seen in the short film The Prince of Saville Row. It’s about a proud suit shop owner (Alastair G. Cumming) who “strives to be the best salesman on Savile Row despite the mockery and scorn of others.”