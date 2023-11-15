Long before King Charles III was coronated, before he married Camilla Parker Bowles — even before he married his late wife, Diana Spencer, in the “wedding of the century” — the Prince of Wales was considered a sex symbol (by some).

To celebrate King Charles’s 75th birthday (he was born on November 14, 1948), Vogue Italia curated the photo series below and wrote (translated to English): “Surrounded by women, with a great sex appeal and a trained physique, the Prince of Wales was considered the world’s most desirable bachelor and often made the front pages of tabloids in the 70s and 80s.”

The fashion magazine suggests that readers “take a look at the images that crowned him the sex symbol of the royal family at the time.”

Three of the five photos feature then-Prince Charles without a shirt — getting dressed, parasailing, and in the stables before a polo match.

Well, Vogue readers have looked at the images, and of those offering their opinions in the comments, the majority disagree with the King’s alleged “sex symbol” status.

One replied: “Whatever weed you’re smoking, I’d like some.” Another chimed in: “My dear grandmother, from Apulia and very wise, used to say ‘money makes the blind see.'”

Others objected with a demand to “delete this,” among other suggestions. Some are more polite (“tell me you are being ironic”) than others (“Women back then had cataracts”).