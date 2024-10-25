Juliette Lewis Stuns in Strapless Dress, “Gorgeous”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers, Yellowjackets). The raven-haired beauty is turning heads everywhere she goes as she promotes her new film The Thicket.

As seen below in a hotel hallway and at the red-carpet premiere, Lewis rocked a stunning strapless black dress by fashion label Miscreants and a pair of pointy kitten heels by Jimmy Choo. Be sure to swipe to see the sling-back shoes. More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

Lewis wore a totally different look at another premiere of The Thicket this week, as seen below in a strapless tweed corset and full skirt ensemble by Italian fashion designer Giuseppe di Morabito.

When celebrity fashion stylists Dani + Emma shared the photos above, Lewis replied: “This look was so fun and my gosh, giving high drama with the jewelry picture! Lol.”

Note: Lewis will reunite with her Natural Born Killers co-star Woody Harrelson in the upcoming thriller Lips Like Sugar.

Harrelson and Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers) play LAPD homicide detectives who are trying to find a teenage girl in Los Angeles while the 1984 Summer Olympics are distracting everyone else. Lewis plays the missing girl’s mother. Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) co-stars, too.