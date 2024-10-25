Madelaine Petsch Stuns in Sheer Silk Plunging Dress, Soft Wavy Hair

Hollywood star Madelaine Petsch is known for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the teen drama Riverdale — and for her long red hair.

When the 30-year-old actress dropped the new modeling photos below, of her striking a pose in a sheer “cheek”-colored silk dress with a plunging neckline (by fashion label Chloe), with glossy lips and her hair in short soft waves, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Fellow CW star Bitsie Tulloch (Superman & Lois) dropped a series of face with open mouth emojis.

Get ready to see more of Petsch: she will appear in the upcoming Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 of her horror trilogy, The Strangers, a remake of the 2008 film starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.

Petsch also finished filming the romantic comedy Maintenance Required, which is also executive produced. She plays the protagonist, Charlie, owner of an all-female mechanic shop who unknowingly confides business concerns to her love interest who turns out to be her professional rival (Jacob Scipio). Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) co-stars (see below with Petsch).