Rachel Bilson Stuns in Metallic Mini Dress, Smoky Eyes

Hollywood star Rachel Bilson (The O.C., Hart of Dixie, Accused) is turning heads in Morocco at the Fashion Trust Arabia awards ceremony. As seen below in Marrakesh, Bilson struck a pose in a stunning silver lame mini dress with a big belt (by design label Rodarte) with soft smoky eye makeup.

Since 2018, the non-profit organization Fashion Trust Arabia selects seven fashion and accessories designers from the Middle East and North Africa to honor at the annual awards ceremony.

Celebrity fashion stylist Nicole Chavez was with Bilson in Marrakesh as seen below. Swipe to see a full-length view of Bilson’s dress.

Other American celebrities at the Fashion Trust Arabia event included musician/model Paris Jackson (below in a gold metallic dress) and hotel heiress/socialite Nicky Hilton.

Note: Filmmaker Gia Coppola (Mainstream) wore a slightly different version of Bilson’s silver pleated lame dress (in blue) when she presented the 2024 Directors Guild Award to her grandfather, Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather), see below.