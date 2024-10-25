Olivia Wilde Stuns in Sheer ‘Skeletal’ Cocktail Dress, “Never Had More Compliments”

Hollywood movie star and director Olivia Wilde (Babylon, Booksmart, Don’t Worry Darling) turned heads at the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles in a stunning sheer green lace corset with a full skirt and pockets.

The “skeletal cocktail dress with exploded skirt volume in green embroidered lace” is from fashion label Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Wilde told Erdem that she’s “Never had more compliments on a dress in my life. The pockets!”

Wilde’s fans, famous friends and fashionistas are going wild over that dress. Supermodels Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell replied with sparkling stars and applauding hands emojis.

Get ready to see more of Wilde: she’s filming the upcoming provocative thriller I Want Your Sex with Cooper Hoffman (son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) and pop star Charli XCX (Brat).

In I Want Your Sex, Wilde plays a famous artist who hires a young man (Hoffman) to work for her. He eventually becomes her sexual muse and is led “into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

Wilde also stars in the upcoming short film thriller, Clay Bodies, with Isabella Fuhrmann (Orphan, The Hunger Games). Fuhrmann plays the protagonist, an artist at a secluded artist retreat who finds a new source of inspiration. Wilde plays her mom.

Fun fact: Wilde’s real life daughter, Daisy Sudeikis, plays the younger version of Fuhrmann’s character. Rebecca Romanek Holstein (seen above, an associate producer on Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling) wrote the script and directs.