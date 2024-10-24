Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Off-Shoulder Shirt Dress After Baby #2 Announcement

Hollywood movie star Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Hunger Games, X-Men) announced this week that she and her husband of five years, New York City art gallery director Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child.

The power couple have a 2-year-old son, Cy, named after the artist Cy Twombly.

Since the announcement, Lawrence turned heads on the AFI Fest red carpet in Los Angeles wearing an off-the-shoulder, double-breasted white shirt dress with a skinny black belt and black pumps.

As seen in the throwback photo below, of Lawrence very pregnant with her first baby and rocking a black and white polka dot dress with stilettos in New York City in 2021, the Oscar winner wasn’t afraid to show off her baby bump.

Get ready to see more of Lawrence: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming dark comedy horror movie Die, My Love with Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte, and Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga).

It’s an adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same title by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence stars as the protagonist, a new mother in a remote countryside who develops postpartum depression and “is on the verge of madness.” Martin Scorsese is one of the producers.