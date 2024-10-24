Aubrey Plaza Stuns in Totally Sheer Dress with Strategically Placed Sequins, “Wowzas”

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza (Agatha All Along, The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal, Parks and Recreation) turned heads at the Academy Museum gala in a stunningly sheer pink tulle dress with strategically placed purple sequins by design label Miu Miu.

As one fan replied, “Wowzas.”

When celebrity make-up artist Kathy Jeung shared the closeup photos below of Plaza, her fans went wild with praise including comedic actress Amy Sedaris who wrote: “Always so beautiful.”

As seen in the photos below, Plaza wore a slightly more casual look — a sheer white linen and lace dress (by Prada) with her hair down — at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Get ready to see more of Plaza: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming road-trip comedy Animal Friends with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Animal Friends, a rated R live-action with animated characters movie, will be released in theaters in August 2025.