Camille Kostek Stuns in Peek-a-Boo Bra Dress, “Everyone’s Favorite Blonde Bombshell”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Camille Kostek turned heads at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York City in a stunning blue cami dress with a hip-high slit and red satin lining to match her red peek-a-boo bra and open-toe stiletto sandals (by Aquazzarra).

The dress was custom-made for Kostek by Austin, Texas designer Naama Navipur; the blue cropped feather jacket is by design label Erdem; and the silver angel wing purse is by the legendary Judith Leiber.

Kostek’s fashion stylist, Sarah Nearis, describes Kostek as “Everyone’s favorite blonde bombshell.”

Kostek, 32, wrote of her experience sitting front row at this year’s Victoria’s Secret show: “The younger version of myself was processing the journey life has taken me on in my career to have the opportunity to experience this night. I had excitement and chills through my body and was even brought to tears at points.”

She added: “I remember one specific visit to a VS store in NYC when I was a teenager standing in front of the big screens that were replaying all of the angels on the runway from the fashion shows. I wondered how I could model like them or even just BE there to feel the energy in that space. I love feelings that excite my younger self, she was proud the other night 💕.”