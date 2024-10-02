Madelyn Cline Stuns in Push-Up Corset Dress, “Sunset Siren Look”

When not promoting the upcoming Season 4 premiere of the Netflix hit teen drama series Outer Banks with co-stars Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, Hollywood star Madelyn Cline is often modeling.

As seen above and below, in a stunning push-up bra and lace-up corset dress, the 26-year-old is promoting Revlon cosmetics. With the photos (be sure to swipe), Cline reported that she “had so much fun celebrating this Revlon makeup look we created with the best” celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco.

Cline noted that all the products used for her “Sunset Siren look” are now available at Walmart.

Get ready to see more of Cline: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie The Map that Leads to You which is based on J.P. Monniger’s novel of the same title. Cline plays the protagonist, a young woman who falls for “an enigmatic stranger on a European trip.” KJ Apa (Riverdale) plays the stranger. Josh Lucas (Glory Road, Sweet Home Alabama) co-stars.

Note: Season 4 of Outer Banks will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 10 and Thursday, November 7 — it’s a two-part launch.