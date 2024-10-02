Salma Hayek Stuns in Plunging Cami Dress With “Horns”

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Grown-Ups) has been documenting her week long stay in Paris, France where she’s been sitting front row at a variety of designer shows with A-list celebrities including Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman, Harry Styles and Lindsay Lohan.

For her final night in Paris, at the Balenciaga show, Hayek wore a stunning black satin cami dress with a plunging neckline, a zip-up hoodie over it, and a surprising upside down black ribbon bow in her hair.

Not all of Hayek’s fans appreciate the intricate fashion-forward hair style. As one replied: “Oh no, Salma. Those horns are not good vibes.” Another chimed in, “love Salma. But this look is questionable.”

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she’s promoting her new film, Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie, and she’s been cast to star in the upcoming movie Sacrifice, which is about a star-studded charity event that “turns chaotic when a radical group crashes it, seeking a mystical artifact tied to an ancient prophecy.” Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy co-star.