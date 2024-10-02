Christina Hendricks Flaunts Curves in Strapless Plunging Dress, “Pin-Up Queen”

Hollywood star Christina Hendricks, who’s best known for her role as Joan in Mad Men, is turning heads this week in a stunning strapless pink print dress by fashion designer Christian Siriano. She captioned the photos below, of her modeling the hip-hugging pink floral print dress in a hotel hallway: “wallflower.”

Siriano shared his own series of close-up photos of Hendricks in that stunning dress (below) and wrote: “A little Friday night glamour with my muse Christina Hendricks in Siriano giving vintage pin-up QUEEN vibes!!”

Hendricks fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. The band Garbage replied: “Ugh, you are perfect,” and triple-threat Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser) wrote: “Stunner.”

As seen below, Hendricks modeled the dress at Siriano’s show in New York, which she called “a sexy show” where the designer revealed “another exciting and titillating collection.”

Hendricks will star next in the upcoming Sky UK comedy drama series Small Town, Big Story which is about a small Irish town that gets thrown into the spotlight when a Hollywood production rolls into town and reveals “a secret that’s been kept hidden since the eve of the Millennium.” She shared the photos below from her days filming in Ireland.