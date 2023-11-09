Miranda Lambert Flaunts Topless Photo of Husband, “I Have To Live With That Everyday”

When not in the studio or on stage or promoting one of her books or restaurants or lifestyle brands, country music star Miranda Lambert spends time with her handsome husband of four years, retired NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

With the topless photo of McLoughlin below, Lambert wished him a happy birthday and added a Grease reference, “You’re the one that I want.” (John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John sang the song together in the 1978 hit musical movie.)

Fun fact: In May 2021, when Lambert became the first female artist to open her own bar in the Lower Broadway entertainment district of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, she and McLoughlin sang ‘Summer Nights’ from Grease at the grand opening.

Lambert’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo including Lady A lead singer Charles Kelley who replied with a sense of humor: “We get it Miranda, he’s in shape. Don’t have to make us all feel bad.”

Lambert replied: “I have to live with that everyday! 😂 and he orders late night del taco after Vegas shows and still looks like that. RUDE”

Get ready to see and hear more of Lambert: she just announced that she and songwriter/producer Jon Randall are launching a new label together, Big Loud Texas. With the photo above, Lambert reports: “There are so many talented artists in Texas and we’re going to make sure they get heard.”