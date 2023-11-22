Lindsey Vonn Parties in See-Through Top With Ashley Graham

Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn turned heads at the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas where she wore a black Gucci see-through top over a black bra with a pair of form-fitting pants.

With the photos below, Vonn reports: “For me, it’s all about the speed! 🏎️💨 just a little background that you might not know…. I’ve been a big fan of this sport for over 12 years, around the time a young driver named Sebastian Vettel won his first championship …to see this race in Vegas and how much the sport has grown is truly incredible.”

Swipe the photos below — taken on the race track — to see Vonn partying with supermodel Ashley Graham, Danish professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, and Desiree Gruber (Project Runway executive producer and wife of actor Kyle MacLachlan), among other celebrities.

Her Gucci ‘GG Star Tulle Top” is “developed in a new, whimsical variation, the historical GG motif mixes with petite stars atop this piece. The subtle design is presented in a see-through top with a crewneck and long sleeves.”

As seen above, Vonn wore those same pants when she met the legendary race car driver Sir Jackie Stewart.