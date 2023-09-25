Torrey DeVitto Flaunts Diamond Engagement Ring, “Still in My PJs and Goat Boots”

Actress Torrey DeVitto is best known for her roles on TV series including One Tree Hill (Carrie), Pretty Little Liars (Melissa Hastings), The Vampire Diaries (Dr. Meredith Fell), Army Wives (Maggie Hall), and, most recently on Chicago Med (Dr. Natalie Manning), among others.

When not on a TV set, DeVitto often shares photos of her with her BFF, NBC Chicago crossover friend Marina Squerciati (Det. Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D.).

DeVitto surprised her millions of fans on Instagram when she dropped the photo series below of her flashing a diamond engagement ring with her fiance, Jared LaPine.

DeVitto reports that LaPine proposed “earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious.”

Be sure to swipe to see DeVitto immediately after she said “yes.”

Get ready to see more of DeVitto: she will appear next in the drama Skelly with Brian Cox (Succession). The plot: “After the death of his Grandfather (Cox), a boy’s father dealing with grief sends him on a journey to understand death, while putting together the annual haunted house.” DeVitto plays the mother/wife.

Fun fact: LaPine is also in showbiz. He co-wrote and directed the 2018 short film The One Who Rolled Away — watch below.

The One That Rolled Away from Wil on Vimeo.