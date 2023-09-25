Lindsey Vonn Drops Tiny Bikini Pics, Before and After Jellyfish Sting

Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn flaunted her new scar (post knee surgery) in a black lace mini dress and high heels at Carolina Herrera‘s show at New York Fashion Week.

Vonn’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her post-surgery photos. As one replied: “flexing those confidence muscles and looking stronger than ever.” When American professional tennis player Francis Tiafoe saw Vonn in the Herrera ensemble below, he replied: “This fit is 🔥.”

When Vonn shared the red bikini boat pics below (she’s a brand ambassador for Red Bull), she reported: “What started off as a great day ended in a giant jellyfish 🪼 sting/bite… I literally rode over it as I was getting up on the wake surf board 🤦🏼‍♀️ thanks to everyone who gave advice on remedies. Think it’s gonna leave a mark for a while … 🤕 at least I caught some waves before!”

Be sure to swipe to see the cheeky bikini pic that captures her jellyfish sting.

Vonn captioned the red bikini pics above: “Doctor approved activities.”