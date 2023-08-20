Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Cutout Mini Dress, Chase Stokes Gets Emotional, “GEEZ!’

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini keeps her millions of fans entertained on Instagram with her photo dumps. It’s been a while (a whole week!) so when she dropped the series below, she captioned it in all caps: “NOT ME SLACKING ON MY CHAOTIC PHOTO DUMPS GET IT TOGETHER KELSEA GEEZ.”

The series starts with Ballerini glammed up in a stunning purple mini dress with long sleeves and a big diagonal cutout on the front.

In slide #2 she sings Elton John‘s ‘Rocket Man’ while getting her hair done, greets an adorable little fan in slide #3, and in slide #8 she’s at a Taylor Swift concert with her boyfriend Netflix Outer Banks star Chase Stokes and Danielle Jonas, wife of Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, among others.

When Stokes saw the photo dump, he replied: “Emosh,” which is slang for “emotional.”

Fans love witnessing the blossoming relationship between Ballerini and Stokes. As one replied: “Anything Kelsea + Chase will forever be my favorite thing in this world. “

Fellow country pop star Elle King (X’s & Os’) chimed in, too: “I live for them!” she wrote about Ballerini’s photo dumps.