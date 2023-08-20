Carrie Underwood Stuns in Polka Dot Ruffle Dress, Makes Fan’s Hope Come True

Country music star and fashionista Carrie Underwood is performing this weekend at the legendary music venue Grand Ole Opry and, yes, she did wear more than one gown.

When Underwood shared the photos below, of her in a stunning off-shoulder black with gold polka dots dress, her fans went wild with praise. As one delighted fan (who attended the performance) noted: “I told my husband I hoped you would sing Church Bells – and you come out singing that as the first song.” (Underwood also sang ‘All American Girl,’ ‘Smoke Break,’ and ‘Velvet Heartbreak.’)

Underwood’s #1 hit song ‘Church Bells’ (on her 2016 Storyteller album) is about poor girl named Jenny who thinks she hit the jackpot by marrying a rich oilman until she discovers he’s an abusive alcoholic. Jenny “slips somethin’ in his Tennessee whiskey/ no law man was ever gonna find / and how he died is still a mystery / but he hit a woman for the very last time.”

As seen above, Underwood also wore a pink taffeta one-shoulder gown with ruffles. One fan replied: “That dress is absolutely beautiful!!!!”

For those who missed the performance, it will be broadcast on her new Sirius XM channel, Carrie’s County (Channel 60), on Monday, August 21, at 9 pm ET.