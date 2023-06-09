The Crown’s Kate Middleton Flaunts Abs in Crop Top, ‘Perfect Casting’

Get ready to see and hear the name Meg Bellamy more often. The young “unknown until now” actress is portraying Kate Middleton (later known as Catherine — Princess of Wales) in Season 6 of the Netflix series The Crown. See Bellamy in character below with Ed McVey as William, who is later to become Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne.

Bellamy and McVey in The Crown, photo: Justin Downing/Netflix

When Bellamy shared the big news, she wrote: “It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice.”

When not playing Kate on The Crown, or promoting the upcoming season, Bellamy often models as seen below in a crop top Gucci suit for Italian fashion lifestyle magazine Grazia.

And below is Bellamy flaunting her flat abs again, in an Eudon Choi suit, at the BAFTA Television Awards, as a guest of British Vogue and Netflix.

The Crown fans are preparing themselves for tragedy as Season 6, which starts in the late ’90s and ends in the early 2000s, includes the tragic death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in 1997. Dominic West returns as Prince Charles.

Season 6 of The Crown is expected to premiere in the Fall 2023.