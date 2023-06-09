Kristin Davis Stuns in Curve-Hugging Car Wash Dress, Filming With John Travolta

Actress Kristin Davis is best known for her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt on Sex and the City and its spinoff And Just Like That… with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Nicole Ari Parker, among others.

When Davis attended an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City, she opted for a black curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and a car wash skirt. See below.

Davis’s fans are going wild over her glamorous look. As one fan replied: “She looks amazing!” Another chimed in: “You look great, so much softer in the facial features now and looks great.”

Get ready to see more of Davis: Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres on June 22 on Max (trailer above), and it will include a cameo appearance by Kim Cattrall, who will reprise her role as naughty PR guru Samantha Jones.

Also: Davis is set to appear on the big screen in the action movie Cash Out with John Travolta and rapper Quavo (see set photo below).

Director Randall Emmett (ex-husband of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent) and the cast of the bank robbery movie have been filming recently at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in Mississippi. No word yet on a release date.