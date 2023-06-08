Kiernan Shipka Delivers ‘New Boy Alert’ With Cute Photo

While Hollywood movie star Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) was in the news this week for getting a dog at a pet shop (rather than a shelter) and defended himself against PETA for doing so, fellow actor, Kiernan Shipka, also got a new dog.

Shipka (Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) posted the adorable photo below and captioned it: “New boy alert.”

Shipka’s fans and famous friends are going wild with excitement. Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer) replied: ‘omg omg!” and her friend Lucas Gage (see below) of The White Lotus and Euphoria fame wrote: “Beautiful like u.”

Get ready to see more of Shipka: she’s promoting her new series, The White House Plumbers, with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, among others, playing infamous Watergate figures. Harrelson plays E. Howard Hunt; Theroux plays G. Gordon Liddy; Shipka plays Hunt’s daughter.

And she’s filming the upcoming disaster film Twisters with Daisy Edgar-Jones. It’s scheduled for a July 19, 2024 release.