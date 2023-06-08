Nina Dobrev Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, Platform Slingback Heels 

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Nina Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries star is promoting her upcoming movie The Out-Laws with Adam DeVine (who plays her fiance) and Pierce Brosnan (former James Bond) and Ellen Barkin (Diner, The Big Easy, Sea of Love) who play her bank-robbing parents.

Watch hilarious trailer below. The Out-Laws will be released via Netflix on July 7.

When not promoting The Out-Laws or hanging out with her longtime beau, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, Dobrev is often striking a pose as seen below in a tiny mini dress and a pair of 5-inch platform sling-back high heels (both by Gucci).

Dobrev recently released another photo drop from her trip to Necker Island, which is in the British Islands.

In one photo, she’s eating sushi while wearing a plunging swimsuit in a swimming pool. And in another, she’s dancing on top of a billiards table.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Be sure to swipe to see the gorgeous bikinis and summer dresses she rocked while spending time with White and billionaire Sir Richard Branson of The Virgin Group.