Before returning to Dancing with the Stars as a co-host this year, professional dancer and TV personality Julianne Hough co-hosted an event held at New York’s famous The Plaza Hotel.

Hough and former Saturday Night Live star Rachel Dratch co-hosted the New 24 Gala which honored opera singer Josh Groban and the legendary triple-threat Julie Andrews, among other theaters stars.

For the formal affair, as seen above on the hotel’s iconic steps, Hough wowed in a strapless white dress trimmed with feathers (and with pockets!) by designer Toni Maticevski and a pair of white stilettos.

Hough’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos, especially the “iconic steps” pics. Her former DWTS co-star and pro dancer Alison Holker replied: “Beautiful” and Broadway star Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet, Waitress) replied: “my kind of Cinderella moment.”

Get ready to see more of Hough: she and fellow Mirror Ball Trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro will co-star Season 32 of DWTS, which will premiere in September. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges.