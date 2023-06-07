Heather Graham Drops Tiny String Bikini Pics, “Extremely Hot!’

Hollywood star Heather Graham is known for her roles as sexy women in movies including Boogie Nights (Rollergirl), Bowfinger (aspiring actress Daisy), and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (Felicity Shagwell), among many others.

When not on a movie set, the 53-year-old blonde often models as seen in the stunning white hot tiny string bikini photos below taken at the Sandals Resort in Jamaica. Be sure to swipe!

With the photos, Graham writes: “Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach.” She’s with her friend, Liz Plank, author of the book For The Love of Men. Graham made sure to thank the photographer, John Parra, too.

Graham’s fans are going wild over the new beach photos. As one replied: “Roller girl didn’t even look this good! 🥵.” Another chimed in: “Extremely hot. Forget that she’s 53 years old, which is unbelievable.”

Above is another batch of string bikini photos of Graham from a recent trip to Turks & Caicos.

Get ready to see more of Graham: she has three new movies in queue to be released this year including Suitable Flesh.

Suitable Flesh, a horror film based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of same title, is about a psychiatrist (Graham, see above in character) who “becomes obsessed with one of her young clients with multiple personalities.” Suitable Flesh is scheduled for a June 11 release.